How MK Dons could line-up against Oxford United
After suffering three defeats in a row, MK Dons need to put some points on the board against Oxford United on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:06 pm
Liam Manning made four changes to his side on Tuesday night in the defeat to Bolton Wanderers, including opting to play two strikers in the form of Matt Dennis and Will Grigg, as well as leaving captain Dean Lewington on the bench.
Ethan Robson is confirmed to be out of the game, and with four players heading off on international duty after the game, Manning may opt to change things again for the trip to the Kassam Stadium.
Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up against Oxford.
