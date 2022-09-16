News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons need to put points on the board after back-to-back defeats in League One. They take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday

How MK Dons could line-up against Oxford United

After suffering three defeats in a row, MK Dons need to put some points on the board against Oxford United on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:06 pm

Liam Manning made four changes to his side on Tuesday night in the defeat to Bolton Wanderers, including opting to play two strikers in the form of Matt Dennis and Will Grigg, as well as leaving captain Dean Lewington on the bench.

Ethan Robson is confirmed to be out of the game, and with four players heading off on international duty after the game, Manning may opt to change things again for the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up against Oxford.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Despite the poor run of form lately, Cumming has been Dons' top performer in the last few weeks

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. CB - Jack Tucker

A regular at the back now and looks better without the pressure of playing through the centre

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. CB - Dean Lewington

Didn't play on Tuesday night, with Manning admitting the skipper can't play every game this season.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. CB - Warren O'Hora

Like Cumming, has been one of Dons' most consistent performers this season

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Oxford UnitedDean LewingtonBolton WanderersWill Grigg
Next Page
Page 1 of 4