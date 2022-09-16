How MK Dons could line-up against Oxford United

Liam Manning made four changes to his side on Tuesday night in the defeat to Bolton Wanderers, including opting to play two strikers in the form of Matt Dennis and Will Grigg, as well as leaving captain Dean Lewington on the bench.

Ethan Robson is confirmed to be out of the game, and with four players heading off on international duty after the game, Manning may opt to change things again for the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up against Oxford.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming Despite the poor run of form lately, Cumming has been Dons' top performer in the last few weeks Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. CB - Jack Tucker A regular at the back now and looks better without the pressure of playing through the centre Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. CB - Dean Lewington Didn't play on Tuesday night, with Manning admitting the skipper can't play every game this season. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. CB - Warren O'Hora Like Cumming, has been one of Dons' most consistent performers this season Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales