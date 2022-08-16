News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons are still on the look-out for their first win of the season, and hope to get it tonight against Port Vale

How MK Dons could line-up against Port Vale

After three consecutive defeats in League One, MK Dons take on Port Vale at Stadium MK tonight intent on getting some points on the board.

By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:35 pm

For the second half at Ipswich on Saturday, Liam Manning reverted to a back-three, commonly seen last season, having played with a back-four for the opening three games this term.

Given the teething issues experienced so far, it may be a system they go back to tonight when they take on the Valiants.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

No reason to change the keeper at this stage, especially given his form despite Dons' lowly league position

Photo: Jane Russell

2. CB - Jack Tucker

Tucker will keep his place in the centre of defence, but in the centre of a back three this time we predict

Photo: Jane Russell

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

Mr Consistent last season in this formation, taking up the spot at right centre-back

Photo: Jane Russell

4. CB - Dean Lewington

Looked exposed at left-back on Saturday, prompting Manning to switch to the back three. Looked more at home there

Photo: Jane Russell

