How MK Dons could line-up against Port Vale
After three consecutive defeats in League One, MK Dons take on Port Vale at Stadium MK tonight intent on getting some points on the board.
By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:35 pm
For the second half at Ipswich on Saturday, Liam Manning reverted to a back-three, commonly seen last season, having played with a back-four for the opening three games this term.
Given the teething issues experienced so far, it may be a system they go back to tonight when they take on the Valiants.
Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up.
