How MK Dons could line-up against Port Vale

For the second half at Ipswich on Saturday, Liam Manning reverted to a back-three, commonly seen last season, having played with a back-four for the opening three games this term.

Given the teething issues experienced so far, it may be a system they go back to tonight when they take on the Valiants.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming No reason to change the keeper at this stage, especially given his form despite Dons' lowly league position

2. CB - Jack Tucker Tucker will keep his place in the centre of defence, but in the centre of a back three this time we predict

3. CB - Warren O'Hora Mr Consistent last season in this formation, taking up the spot at right centre-back

4. CB - Dean Lewington Looked exposed at left-back on Saturday, prompting Manning to switch to the back three. Looked more at home there