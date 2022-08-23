How MK Dons could line-up against Watford in the Carabao Cup

Liam Manning has described the game as a ‘free hit’ in the lead up to the second round clash, but he said he won’t be taking the game lightly.

Though Dons could make several changes to give minutes to some of their ‘second string’ it is a largely strong side expected to be named by Manning this evening.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up tonight.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming Dons' first choice all season, no reason to change

2. CB - Jack Tucker Continuing to find his way at the heart of Dons' defence this season

3. CB - Warren O'Hora A firm fixture in the side

4. CB - Zak Jules The cup offers Manning a chance to rest skipper Dean Lewington and give more match time to Zak Jules in his back three