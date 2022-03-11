How MK Dons could line-up against Wigan Athletic

Scott Twine started on the bench last time out but is likely to make a comeback against the Latics, while Dons will also have Daniel Harvie available again following his one-match ban, but the performance of Kaine Kesler-Hayden once again raised eyebrows.
Tennai Watson limped out against the Robins though, and Connor Wickham has been absent from the squad after suffering an injury in training, though neither injury are believed to be too long-term.With that in mind, here's how we predict Dons like line-up against Wigan Athletic.
