MK Dons celebrate Troy Parrott's opening goal on Tuesday night

How MK Dons could line-up against Wigan Athletic

Liam Manning was able to give a breather to a few players during the 3-1 win against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night, so there are likely to be several changes when Wigan Athletic head to Stadium MK on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:59 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:00 pm

Scott Twine started on the bench last time out but is likely to make a comeback against the Latics, while Dons will also have Daniel Harvie available again following his one-match ban, but the performance of Kaine Kesler-Hayden once again raised eyebrows.

Tennai Watson limped out against the Robins though, and Connor Wickham has been absent from the squad after suffering an injury in training, though neither injury are believed to be too long-term.With that in mind, here's how we predict Dons like line-up against Wigan Athletic.

1. Goalkeeper: Jamie Cumming

The keeper is in line for his 13th start for the club since joining in January

Photo Sales

2. Centre back: Warren O'Hora

An easy choice in defence, set for his 44th appearance of the season

Photo Sales

3. Centre back: Harry Darling

An assist and a goal in his last two games

Photo Sales

4. Centre back: Dean Lewington

The skipper has been a big part of Dons' strong back three this season

Photo Sales
Wigan AthleticCheltenham TownStadium MK
Next Page
Page 1 of 4