How MK Dons could line-up for the final game of the season against Burton Albion
It is all or nothing for MK Dons on Sunday when they take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.
By Toby Lock
Published 6th May 2023, 10:00 BST
Mark Jackson’s side know a win will ensure their League One safety, while matching both Cambridge and Morecambe will also be enough to keep them in the third tier.
After firing themselves into a 4-1 lead against Barnsley last Saturday, Jackson may well end up naming an unchanged side to the one which started against the Tykes at Stadium MK, though he will be hoping they can maintain their performance levels for longer than 70 minutes.
Here’s how we think Dons will line-up in the final game of the season.
Page 1 of 4