How MK Dons could line-up for the final game of the season against Burton Albion

It is all or nothing for MK Dons on Sunday when they take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

Mark Jackson’s side know a win will ensure their League One safety, while matching both Cambridge and Morecambe will also be enough to keep them in the third tier.

After firing themselves into a 4-1 lead against Barnsley last Saturday, Jackson may well end up naming an unchanged side to the one which started against the Tykes at Stadium MK, though he will be hoping they can maintain their performance levels for longer than 70 minutes.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up in the final game of the season.

1 . GK - Jamie Cumming After winning the top two prizes at the Player of the Year awards, the keeper will play his final game for MK Dons before returning to Chelsea Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . CB - Warren O'Hora The Irishman made a scoring return to action at Stadium MK last week Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . CB - Dean Lewington Been there, seen it, done it in Dons colours. Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4 . CB - Jack Tucker Will want to finish the season on a high Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales