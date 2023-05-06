News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
15 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
16 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
16 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
Mo Eisa bagged a brace in the game with Barnsley last weekend, and heading into the final game of the season, Mark Jackson could name an unchanged side to face BurtonMo Eisa bagged a brace in the game with Barnsley last weekend, and heading into the final game of the season, Mark Jackson could name an unchanged side to face Burton
Mo Eisa bagged a brace in the game with Barnsley last weekend, and heading into the final game of the season, Mark Jackson could name an unchanged side to face Burton

How MK Dons could line-up for the final game of the season against Burton Albion

It is all or nothing for MK Dons on Sunday when they take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

By Toby Lock
Published 6th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Mark Jackson’s side know a win will ensure their League One safety, while matching both Cambridge and Morecambe will also be enough to keep them in the third tier.

After firing themselves into a 4-1 lead against Barnsley last Saturday, Jackson may well end up naming an unchanged side to the one which started against the Tykes at Stadium MK, though he will be hoping they can maintain their performance levels for longer than 70 minutes.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up in the final game of the season.

After winning the top two prizes at the Player of the Year awards, the keeper will play his final game for MK Dons before returning to Chelsea

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

After winning the top two prizes at the Player of the Year awards, the keeper will play his final game for MK Dons before returning to Chelsea Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
The Irishman made a scoring return to action at Stadium MK last week

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

The Irishman made a scoring return to action at Stadium MK last week Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Been there, seen it, done it in Dons colours.

3. CB - Dean Lewington

Been there, seen it, done it in Dons colours. Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Will want to finish the season on a high

4. CB - Jack Tucker

Will want to finish the season on a high Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:League OneCambridgeMorecambeBarnsleyStadium MK