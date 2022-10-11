News you can trust since 1981
Warren O'Hora and Dean Lewington could line-up alongside each other for the visit of Bristol Rovers this evening at Stadium MK

How MK Dons could line-up in the clash against Bristol Rovers

MK Dons will be without suspended Dawson Devoy for tonight’s game against Bristol Rovers.

By Toby Lock
5 minutes ago

After the Irishman’s red card against Shrewsbury on Saturday, he will miss the next three games, forcing Liam Manning into changes to his side.

With Dons’ improvement in the second half at Montgomery Waters Meadow, we predict there could be four changes to take on Joey Barton’s Rovers team at Stadium MK.

Here’s how we predict Dons could line-up.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

The club's first choice, had another faultless outing at Shrewsbury despite being beaten twice

2. CB - Dean Lewington

The first of four predicted changes to the side. The skipper could come in ahead of Jack Tucker, who was replaced at half-time on Saturday. Lewington's assurance could help settle the defence

3. CB - Zak Jules

Should keep his side after netting at the weekend and having stepped up in recent weeks

4. CB - Warren O'Hora

Mr Consistent for Dons under Manning, O'Hora should lead the defence from the middle

