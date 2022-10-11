How MK Dons could line-up in the clash against Bristol Rovers
MK Dons will be without suspended Dawson Devoy for tonight’s game against Bristol Rovers.
By Toby Lock
5 minutes ago
After the Irishman’s red card against Shrewsbury on Saturday, he will miss the next three games, forcing Liam Manning into changes to his side.
With Dons’ improvement in the second half at Montgomery Waters Meadow, we predict there could be four changes to take on Joey Barton’s Rovers team at Stadium MK.
Here’s how we predict Dons could line-up.
