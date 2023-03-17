How MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington Stanley in the relegation battle
After beating Cambridge United last week, Mark Jackson will have plenty of food for thought when it comes to team selection for Saturday’s trip to Accrington Stanley.
The return of Dean Lewington relieved some of Dons’ defensive headaches as they kept a clean sheet for the first time in over a month, while Conor Grant also impressed on his first start since December.
Still without Jonathan Leko, serving the last of his three-match ban, and Zak Jules on his second, Jackson may make changes to his side to face fellow relegation strugglers Accrington who themselves have a lengthy injury list, and are without keeper Lukas Jensen who got sent off in the week.
Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up tomorrow.