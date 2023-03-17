How MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington Stanley in the relegation battle

The return of Dean Lewington relieved some of Dons’ defensive headaches as they kept a clean sheet for the first time in over a month, while Conor Grant also impressed on his first start since December.

Still without Jonathan Leko, serving the last of his three-match ban, and Zak Jules on his second, Jackson may make changes to his side to face fellow relegation strugglers Accrington who themselves have a lengthy injury list, and are without keeper Lukas Jensen who got sent off in the week.