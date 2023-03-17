News you can trust since 1981
Mo Eisa, Sullay Kaikai, Dean Lewington and Dawson Devoy are all likely to feature against Accrington Stanley on Saturday

How MK Dons could line-up to face Accrington Stanley in the relegation battle

After beating Cambridge United last week, Mark Jackson will have plenty of food for thought when it comes to team selection for Saturday’s trip to Accrington Stanley.

By Toby Lock
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT

The return of Dean Lewington relieved some of Dons’ defensive headaches as they kept a clean sheet for the first time in over a month, while Conor Grant also impressed on his first start since December.

Still without Jonathan Leko, serving the last of his three-match ban, and Zak Jules on his second, Jackson may make changes to his side to face fellow relegation strugglers Accrington who themselves have a lengthy injury list, and are without keeper Lukas Jensen who got sent off in the week.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up tomorrow.

Fully deserved the clean-sheet last week after a difficult run

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Fully deserved the clean-sheet last week after a difficult run Photo: Jane Russell

A brave performance against Cambridge last week to help towards the lockout

2. CB - Jack Tucker

A brave performance against Cambridge last week to help towards the lockout Photo: Jane Russell

A captain's performance on his return last time out, having been sidelined for four months

3. CB - Dean Lewington

A captain's performance on his return last time out, having been sidelined for four months Photo: Jane Russell

Likely to keep his spot at centre back as Mark Jackson looks to play a back three

4. CB - Tennai Watson

Likely to keep his spot at centre back as Mark Jackson looks to play a back three Photo: Jane Russell

