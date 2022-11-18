How MK Dons could line-up to face Barnsley

MK Dons hit the road on Saturday to take on play-off chasing Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

Seeking points to get out of the League One relegation zone, Dons will be without Daniel Harvie after the Scot picked up his fifth booking of the season last Saturday.

Louie Barry is also a doubt after the 19-year-old, on loan from Aston Villa, suffered a head injury against Derby and is going through concussion protocol.

But both Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa are back in contention to play after lengthy injury spells.

Here’s how we predict Dons could line-up at Oakwell.

GK - Jamie Cumming Will be looking to get another clean sheet under his belt after last Saturday's defeat to Derby

CB - Zak Jules Appears to have been given more freedom to roam forwards in recent weeks, adding to attacks

CB - Warren O'Hora Mr Consistency, a solid part of the back three

CB - Dean Lewington Continues to climb the all-time appearances list and shows no signs of slowing up