How MK Dons could line-up to face Barnsley
MK Dons hit the road on Saturday to take on play-off chasing Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Seeking points to get out of the League One relegation zone, Dons will be without Daniel Harvie after the Scot picked up his fifth booking of the season last Saturday.
Louie Barry is also a doubt after the 19-year-old, on loan from Aston Villa, suffered a head injury against Derby and is going through concussion protocol.
But both Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa are back in contention to play after lengthy injury spells.
Here’s how we predict Dons could line-up at Oakwell.
Page 1 of 4