News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons head to Oakwell for the first time since 2014 on Saturday to take on Barnsley

How MK Dons could line-up to face Barnsley

MK Dons hit the road on Saturday to take on play-off chasing Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Seeking points to get out of the League One relegation zone, Dons will be without Daniel Harvie after the Scot picked up his fifth booking of the season last Saturday.

Louie Barry is also a doubt after the 19-year-old, on loan from Aston Villa, suffered a head injury against Derby and is going through concussion protocol.

But both Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa are back in contention to play after lengthy injury spells.

Here’s how we predict Dons could line-up at Oakwell.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Will be looking to get another clean sheet under his belt after last Saturday's defeat to Derby

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. CB - Zak Jules

Appears to have been given more freedom to roam forwards in recent weeks, adding to attacks

Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

Mr Consistency, a solid part of the back three

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. CB - Dean Lewington

Continues to climb the all-time appearances list and shows no signs of slowing up

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BarnsleyOakwellLeague OneMo Eisa