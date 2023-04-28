How MK Dons could line-up to face Barnsley at Stadium MK
Mark Jackson has almost a full-strength squad to choose from heading into MK Dons’ final home game of the season against Barnsley.
By Toby Lock
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
With only Daniel Harvie out injured, Jackson named a strong side to face Fleetwood Town last Saturday, welcoming back both Warren O’Hora and Sullay Kaikai after spells in the treatment room.
Here’s how we predict Dons could shape-up against the Tykes on Saturday.
