How MK Dons could line-up to face Barnsley at Stadium MK

Mark Jackson has almost a full-strength squad to choose from heading into MK Dons’ final home game of the season against Barnsley.

By Toby Lock
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

With only Daniel Harvie out injured, Jackson named a strong side to face Fleetwood Town last Saturday, welcoming back both Warren O’Hora and Sullay Kaikai after spells in the treatment room.

Here’s how we predict Dons could shape-up against the Tykes on Saturday.

MK Dons could be unchanged from the side which lost to Fleetwood Town last Saturday for their final home game of the season

1. Our predicted line-up to face Barnsley

MK Dons could be unchanged from the side which lost to Fleetwood Town last Saturday for their final home game of the season Photo: Jane Russell

One of the front-runners to be MK Dons' Player of the Season at next weeks awards

2. GK - Jamie Cumming

One of the front-runners to be MK Dons' Player of the Season at next weeks awards Photo: Jane Russell

Injured his hamstring in the reverse fixture earlier this season and missed three months

3. CB - Dean Lewington

Injured his hamstring in the reverse fixture earlier this season and missed three months Photo: Jane Russell

Shifted to the right of the back three last week to accommodate for O'Hora's return

4. CB - Jack Tucker

Shifted to the right of the back three last week to accommodate for O'Hora's return Photo: Jane Russell

