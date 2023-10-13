News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to face Barrow on Saturday

Daniel Harvie will be a noticeable absentee from the MK Dons side this Saturday when they face Barrow.
By Toby Lock
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

The Scot’s red card in stoppage time during the 2-1 defeat to Gillingham means he will sit out the game at Stadium MK, meaning there will be changes to the Graham Alexander’s backline.

The boss has options, with both Tommy Smith and Jack Tucker available to play as the left-sided centre back, while there could also be changes up front.

Matt Dennis was handed his first league start of the season at Priestfield, but limped out of the game early, and though he has been training this week, could miss out on a consecutive start.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field against Barrow.

Graham Alexander has a few options for change when the Bluebirds visit Stadium MK tomorrow

Craig MacGillivray

Warren O'Hora

Anthony Stewart

