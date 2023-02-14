How MK Dons could line-up to face Bolton Wanderers
After a strong opening half against Oxford United on Saturday, Mark Jackson is likely to stick with the same side once again to face Bolton Wanderers tonight (Tuesday).
By Toby Lock
49 minutes ago
The front three of Mo Eisa, Jonathan Leko and Sullay Kaikai all looked in lively form against the U’s, with Kaikai’s strike on 25 minutes opening the scoring at Stadium MK.
And with long-term injuries to Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora and Anthony Stewart, the defence is likely to remain in place too ahead of a tough week of fixtures for Mark Jackson’s side.
Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up at the University of Bolton Stadium.
