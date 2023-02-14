News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Mark Jackson could name an unchanged side again for the trip to Bolton Wanderers

How MK Dons could line-up to face Bolton Wanderers

After a strong opening half against Oxford United on Saturday, Mark Jackson is likely to stick with the same side once again to face Bolton Wanderers tonight (Tuesday).

By Toby Lock
49 minutes ago

The front three of Mo Eisa, Jonathan Leko and Sullay Kaikai all looked in lively form against the U’s, with Kaikai’s strike on 25 minutes opening the scoring at Stadium MK.

And with long-term injuries to Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora and Anthony Stewart, the defence is likely to remain in place too ahead of a tough week of fixtures for Mark Jackson’s side.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up at the University of Bolton Stadium.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Only beaten by a stunning strike on Saturday

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. CB - Zak Jules

Will keep his spot after injuries to O'Hora, Lewington and Stewart

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Like Jules, set to keep his spot in the side. A regular under Jackson

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. LB - Daniel Harvie

Bandaged up again on Saturday, should keep his spot

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Bolton WanderersOxford UnitedSullay KaikaiStadium MK