How MK Dons could line-up to face Brighton & Hove Albion U21s

Entering the knock-out phase of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, MK Dons are likely to name a heavily changed side again for the visit of Brighton U21s on Tuesday, but probably not as much as in the previous outing.
By Toby Lock
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT

In the dead-rubber against Northampton Town in the final group game, Mike Williamson named a youth-orientated side who went onto beat Cobblers 3-2. However, with more riding on the game, and a spot in the next round in the offing, Dons could reintroduce more senior players with a view to keeping first-team regulars wrapped up ahead of this weekend’s trip to Mansfield in League Two.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field at Stadium MK against the Brighton youngsters.

We believe MK Dons will make changes to the side, but not quite to the extent they did in the previous game in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy

How MK Dons could line-up to face Brighton U21s

We believe MK Dons will make changes to the side, but not quite to the extent they did in the previous game in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Photo: Jane Russell

#32 Michael Kelly

2. Goalkeeper

#32 Michael Kelly Photo: Jane Russell

#26 Anthony Stewart

3. Centre back

#26 Anthony Stewart Photo: Jane Russell

#15 Tommy Smith

4. Centre back

#15 Tommy Smith Photo: Jane Russell

