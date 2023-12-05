How MK Dons could line-up to face Brighton & Hove Albion U21s
Entering the knock-out phase of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, MK Dons are likely to name a heavily changed side again for the visit of Brighton U21s on Tuesday, but probably not as much as in the previous outing.
By Toby Lock
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
In the dead-rubber against Northampton Town in the final group game, Mike Williamson named a youth-orientated side who went onto beat Cobblers 3-2. However, with more riding on the game, and a spot in the next round in the offing, Dons could reintroduce more senior players with a view to keeping first-team regulars wrapped up ahead of this weekend’s trip to Mansfield in League Two.
Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field at Stadium MK against the Brighton youngsters.
