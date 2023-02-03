How MK Dons could line-up to face Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium

Mark Jackson could hand a debut to deadline day signing Anthony Stewart when MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who signed on loan from Aberdeen, is expected to be a regular in Jackson’s line-up following his move from Pittodrie, especially after injuries to Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora ruling the duo out for lengthy spells.

Jackson will also be without Ethan Robson, Nathan Holland and Josh Kayode. “

They're all working hard, all making progress but there's no timescale on when they'll be back yet,” Jackson told the Citizen. “I speak with Adam (Ross) on a daily basis. Having them all back will make us even stronger, and competition will be fierce. And that's when my headache comes, but it's a good headache to have.”

Jonathan Leko and Sullay Kaikai are likely to keep their places, with Mo Eisa set to keep his spot up front.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up to face Bristol Rovers

1 . GK - Jamie Cumming Had had little to do in the last two games, besides picking the ball out of his net Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . CB - Jack Tucker Likely to keep his side in the defence Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . CB - Anthony Stewart Dons' deadline signing, Stewart could make an immediate start for his new club Photo: MK Dons Photo Sales

4 . LB - Daniel Harvie Still Dons' only real recognised option at left-back Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales