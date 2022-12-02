How MK Dons could line-up to face Burton Albion in the early kick-off at Stadium MK

MK Dons return to League One action this weekend in a massive encounter against fellow strugglers Burton Albion at Stadium MK.

Dino Maamria’s side are level on points with Liam Manning’s struggling Dons, with both eager to close the gap to safety from six points.

Having changed formation in recent cup games from a back three to a back four, Dons have put in decent performances against Newport County and Portsmouth, impressing at Fratton Park despite the 3-2 defeat to Pompey in the FA Cup.

Manning has experimented with a back four recently, and said it was not something he was considering longer term, but after two decent showings with that system, we expect Dons to go 4-3-3 again.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up against the Brewers tomorrow – kicking off at 12.30pm.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming Beaten by two penalties last time out, the keeper has looked in decent nick recently Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. CB - Warren O'Hora Irrespective of whether Dons opt for a back three or a four, O'Hora will start at the heart of it Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. CB - Jack Tucker After decent showings against both Newport and Portsmouth in the cups, Tucker should have done enough to keep his spot in the side as part of a back four Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. RB - Tennai Watson Is looking like Manning's first choice on the right of the defence now he's back fit again Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales