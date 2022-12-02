News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons could look a lot different to the way they lined up against Derby County in their last home game in League One last month

How MK Dons could line-up to face Burton Albion in the early kick-off at Stadium MK

MK Dons return to League One action this weekend in a massive encounter against fellow strugglers Burton Albion at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
12 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 11:07am

Dino Maamria’s side are level on points with Liam Manning’s struggling Dons, with both eager to close the gap to safety from six points.

Having changed formation in recent cup games from a back three to a back four, Dons have put in decent performances against Newport County and Portsmouth, impressing at Fratton Park despite the 3-2 defeat to Pompey in the FA Cup.

Manning has experimented with a back four recently, and said it was not something he was considering longer term, but after two decent showings with that system, we expect Dons to go 4-3-3 again.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up against the Brewers tomorrow – kicking off at 12.30pm.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Beaten by two penalties last time out, the keeper has looked in decent nick recently

Photo: Jane Russell

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Irrespective of whether Dons opt for a back three or a four, O'Hora will start at the heart of it

Photo: Pete Norton

3. CB - Jack Tucker

After decent showings against both Newport and Portsmouth in the cups, Tucker should have done enough to keep his spot in the side as part of a back four

Photo: Pete Norton

4. RB - Tennai Watson

Is looking like Manning's first choice on the right of the defence now he's back fit again

Photo: Jane Russell

