How MK Dons could line-up to face Burton Albion in the early kick-off at Stadium MK
MK Dons return to League One action this weekend in a massive encounter against fellow strugglers Burton Albion at Stadium MK.
Dino Maamria’s side are level on points with Liam Manning’s struggling Dons, with both eager to close the gap to safety from six points.
Having changed formation in recent cup games from a back three to a back four, Dons have put in decent performances against Newport County and Portsmouth, impressing at Fratton Park despite the 3-2 defeat to Pompey in the FA Cup.
Manning has experimented with a back four recently, and said it was not something he was considering longer term, but after two decent showings with that system, we expect Dons to go 4-3-3 again.
Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up against the Brewers tomorrow – kicking off at 12.30pm.