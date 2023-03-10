How MK Dons could line-up to face Cambridge United in the League One relegation scrap

MK Dons will have to put together a make-shift defence for the visit of Cambridge United on Saturday ahead of a huge encounter at the bottom of League One.

The sides are locked together on the same points in 22nd and 23rd in the table, and while a win will not lift either out of the bottom four, it would go a long way towards helping the cut the gap to safety which currently stands at four points.

Dons suffered another blow this week with the suspension of Zak Jules for violent conduct – an incident not spotted by match officials during the 1-0 defeat to Port Vale last weekend, but picked up on video evidence.

With Warren O’Hora and Anthony Stewart out injured, and Dean Lewington closing in on full fitness but having missed the last three-and-a-half months, Jackson may have to experiment with his back line due to sheer lack of numbers.

He also hinted last week at chances to his front line after his regulars have misfired in recent games, while his second-half substitutions have made impacts when brought on.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up at Stadium MK.

GK - Jamie Cumming Continues to be Dons' best player this season despite some heavy beatings of late

CB - Jack Tucker Dons' only fully fit and available centre back

CB - Tennai Watson Likely to be shifted inside from right-back to play alongside Tucker in the back four

LB - Daniel Harvie A leading voice on the park for Dons