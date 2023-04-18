News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
57 minutes ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
2 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
2 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

How MK Dons could line-up to face Charlton Athletic at Stadium MK

MK Dons will be looking to extending their unbeaten run to eight matches when they take on Charlton Athletic this evening.

By Toby Lock
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

After dropping to the bench against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, Jonathan Leko could make a return to the starting line-up, while Sullay Kaikai is also getting closer to making a comeback after returning to full training last week.

Daniel Harvie will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Mark Jackson has confirmed, while Warren O’Hora’s recovery from foot surgery in January has put him in contention for a potential return before the campaign is out. Having returned to light training recently, the Irishman might be included in the next few weeks.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up.

Mo Eisa netted a brace against Cheltenham on Saturday

1. MK Dons take on Charlton on Tuesday night

Mo Eisa netted a brace against Cheltenham on Saturday Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Made a brilliant penalty save on Saturday

2. GK - Jamie Cumming

Made a brilliant penalty save on Saturday Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Returned to the side on Saturday after missing the previous game with a back injury

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Returned to the side on Saturday after missing the previous game with a back injury Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
The skipper continues to lead the defence

4. CB - Dean Lewington

The skipper continues to lead the defence Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Charlton AthleticStadium MKSullay KaikaiCheltenham Town