How MK Dons could line-up to face Charlton Athletic at Stadium MK

After dropping to the bench against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, Jonathan Leko could make a return to the starting line-up, while Sullay Kaikai is also getting closer to making a comeback after returning to full training last week.

Daniel Harvie will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Mark Jackson has confirmed, while Warren O’Hora’s recovery from foot surgery in January has put him in contention for a potential return before the campaign is out. Having returned to light training recently, the Irishman might be included in the next few weeks.