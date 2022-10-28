How MK Dons could line-up to face Cheltenham Town
Winning on Tuesday night against Charlton Athletic was a huge boost for MK Dons, and they could go unchanged when they take on Cheltenham Town tomorrow at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.
By Toby Lock
37 minutes ago
Mo Eisa was named amongst the substitutes at The Valley and is unlikely to make a start at his former club, while Henry Lawrence backed up a good showing in the Papa John’s Trophy with another one on his first league start since early September.
Here’s how we predict MK Dons will line-up against Cheltenham.
