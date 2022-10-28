News you can trust since 1981
Will Grigg fired home his fifth goal of the season on Tuesday night

How MK Dons could line-up to face Cheltenham Town

Winning on Tuesday night against Charlton Athletic was a huge boost for MK Dons, and they could go unchanged when they take on Cheltenham Town tomorrow at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

By Toby Lock
37 minutes ago

Mo Eisa was named amongst the substitutes at The Valley and is unlikely to make a start at his former club, while Henry Lawrence backed up a good showing in the Papa John’s Trophy with another one on his first league start since early September.

Here’s how we predict MK Dons will line-up against Cheltenham.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Barely tested on Tuesday night as Dons kept their first clean sheet in the league

Photo: Jane Russell

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

The Irishman has been a regular feature all season

Photo: Jane Russell

3. CB - Zak Jules

The stand-out defender on Tuesday night, continuing to establish himself in the side

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. CB - Dean Lewington

Will be his 900th career appearance should he continue at the heart of the defence

Photo: Jane Russell

