News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

How MK Dons could line-up to face Crawley Town

MK Dons will look to make it three wins from three tonight when they take on Crawley Town at the Broadfield Stadium.
By Toby Lock
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST

After wins over Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers so far, Dons sit top of League Two and face back-to-back away games this week, starting with Crawley.

With seemingly few options in depth for Graham Alexander to call upon, we think the side could take a slightly different shape tonight in West Sussex.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up.

With three games in seven days, we think MK Dons could change shape to face Crawley Town, opting for a 4-3-3 at the Broadfield Stadium

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Crawley Town

With three games in seven days, we think MK Dons could change shape to face Crawley Town, opting for a 4-3-3 at the Broadfield Stadium Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Jack Tucker

3. Centre back

Jack Tucker Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Warren O'Hora

4. Centre back

Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Crawley TownTranmere RoversLeague TwoWrexhamWest SussexGraham Alexander