How MK Dons could line-up to face Crawley Town
MK Dons will look to make it three wins from three tonight when they take on Crawley Town at the Broadfield Stadium.
By Toby Lock
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
After wins over Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers so far, Dons sit top of League Two and face back-to-back away games this week, starting with Crawley.
With seemingly few options in depth for Graham Alexander to call upon, we think the side could take a slightly different shape tonight in West Sussex.
Here’s how we think Dons could line-up.
