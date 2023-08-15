MK Dons will look to make it three wins from three tonight when they take on Crawley Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

After wins over Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers so far, Dons sit top of League Two and face back-to-back away games this week, starting with Crawley.

With seemingly few options in depth for Graham Alexander to call upon, we think the side could take a slightly different shape tonight in West Sussex.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up.

1 . How MK Dons could line-up to face Crawley Town With three games in seven days, we think MK Dons could change shape to face Crawley Town, opting for a 4-3-3 at the Broadfield Stadium Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Centre back Jack Tucker Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales