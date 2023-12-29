How MK Dons could line-up to face Crawley Town in the final game of 2023
Mike Williamson hinted he could make changes for the visit of Crawley Town this evening to Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Set for their third game in six days, the head coach suggested while he expected all his players to raise their hands to play, that some in fact would benefit from a rest ahead of the final game of the festive period on Monday away at Doncaster Rovers before a couple of weeks rest before their next game.
Here’s how we think Dons could line-up.
