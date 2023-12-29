News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to face Crawley Town in the final game of 2023

Mike Williamson hinted he could make changes for the visit of Crawley Town this evening to Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

Set for their third game in six days, the head coach suggested while he expected all his players to raise their hands to play, that some in fact would benefit from a rest ahead of the final game of the festive period on Monday away at Doncaster Rovers before a couple of weeks rest before their next game.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up.

#1 Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

#5 Warren O'Hora

2. Centre back

#5 Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

#6 MJ Williams

3. Centre back

#6 MJ Williams Photo: Jane Russell

#3 Dean Lewington

4. Centre back

#3 Dean Lewington Photo: Jane Russell

