News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

How MK Dons could line-up to face Crewe Alexandra

While all eyes remain on what business MK Dons could do before the transfer window closes, there is still a game to prepare for against Crewe Alexandra tomorrow.
By Toby Lock
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:47 BST

Joe Tomlinson signed before the cut-off to be eligible for the game and could go straight into the squad, while the fitness of Mo Eisa remains a question mark after missing training for much of the week with a foot injury.

With goals from Max Dean and Matt Dennis in the week though, Alexander has potential options should Eisa miss out.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field against Crewe tomrrow.

There will be plenty of changes from the side which played in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night when MK Dons take on Crewe Alexandra tomorrow

1. How could MK Dons line-up to face Crewe Alexandra?

There will be plenty of changes from the side which played in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night when MK Dons take on Crewe Alexandra tomorrow Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Jack Tucker

3. Centre back

Jack Tucker Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Warren O'Hora

4. Centre back

Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mo Eisa