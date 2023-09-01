How MK Dons could line-up to face Crewe Alexandra
While all eyes remain on what business MK Dons could do before the transfer window closes, there is still a game to prepare for against Crewe Alexandra tomorrow.
By Toby Lock
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:47 BST
Joe Tomlinson signed before the cut-off to be eligible for the game and could go straight into the squad, while the fitness of Mo Eisa remains a question mark after missing training for much of the week with a foot injury.
With goals from Max Dean and Matt Dennis in the week though, Alexander has potential options should Eisa miss out.
Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field against Crewe tomrrow.
