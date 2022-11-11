News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons made seven changes to the side to face Morecambe on Tuesday, but Liam Manning is likely to revert back to the side which has found form in the league against Derby

How MK Dons could line-up to face Derby County in League One

After mixing things up in the FA and Carabao Cups last week, Liam Manning is likely to return to the side which put points on the board recently when Derby County visit Stadium MK tomorrow.

By Toby Lock
40 minutes ago

Manning appears to have found a formula to have swung things back in Dons’ favour lately, and though he has the likes of Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson back available to him, we predict there will be six changes from the side which took to the field on Tuesday night against Morecambe.

Here’s how we think Dons line line-up.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Three clean sheets in his last three outings, he'll be keen to make it four

Photo: Pete Norton

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Scored a cracking goal in the week and has formed part of the defence to keep four clean sheets in a row

Photo: Pete Norton

3. CB - Zak Jules

Now an established part of the defence

Photo: Pete Norton

4. CB - Dean Lewington

Was given the night off on Tuesday but the skipper should return to the side

Photo: Jane Russell

