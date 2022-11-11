How MK Dons could line-up to face Derby County in League One
After mixing things up in the FA and Carabao Cups last week, Liam Manning is likely to return to the side which put points on the board recently when Derby County visit Stadium MK tomorrow.
By Toby Lock
40 minutes ago
Manning appears to have found a formula to have swung things back in Dons’ favour lately, and though he has the likes of Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson back available to him, we predict there will be six changes from the side which took to the field on Tuesday night against Morecambe.
Here’s how we think Dons line line-up.
