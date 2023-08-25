Second plays second from bottom at Stadium MK on Saturday when MK Dons host Doncaster Rovers.

Dean Lewington remains sidelined for Graham Alexander’s side, while MJ Williams is in a race to get fit again after missing last week’s win over Colchester United.

Nathan Holland has since departed the club on Thursday for Forest Green Rovers, leaving Alexander even shorter on options, still with no new signings since the opening day of the season three weeks ago.

Despite the come-from-behind win at the JobServe Community Stadium, we predict there will be one change to the side which started in Essex for the visit of Doncaster.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up.

1 . How MK Dons could line-up to face Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK We predict one change to the side on Saturday when MK Dons take on Doncaster Rovers Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Centre back Tommy Smith Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales