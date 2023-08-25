How MK Dons could line-up to face Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK
Second plays second from bottom at Stadium MK on Saturday when MK Dons host Doncaster Rovers.
By Toby Lock
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:38 BST
Dean Lewington remains sidelined for Graham Alexander’s side, while MJ Williams is in a race to get fit again after missing last week’s win over Colchester United.
Nathan Holland has since departed the club on Thursday for Forest Green Rovers, leaving Alexander even shorter on options, still with no new signings since the opening day of the season three weeks ago.
Despite the come-from-behind win at the JobServe Community Stadium, we predict there will be one change to the side which started in Essex for the visit of Doncaster.
Here’s how we think Dons will line-up.
