How MK Dons could line up to face Exeter City at Stadium MK

After being cruelly beaten by a last-gasp Shrewsbury winner on Tuesday night, Mark Jackson could be forgiven for naming an unchanged side to face Exeter City on Saturday.

Jonathan Leko has hit the ground running in Dons colours with two impressive displays thus far, while Monday’s signing Paris Maghoma came off the bench against Shrewsbury and Thursday’s signing Sullay Kaikai too could make his debut for the club after leaving Wycombe Wanderers.

Max Dean and Louie Barry were left out of the squad on Tuesday night – a situation head coach Jackson admitted was just a part of having a competitive squad.

He said: “Other players were left out as well, we've got a big talented squad and we'll look at each game on how we need to approach it with which personnel will impact the game. Some players miss out sometimes, but it's a squad game.

"We'll look at Exeter now and see how we can impose ourselves on them, what they can do to us, and we'll reassess.”

Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up to face the Grecians.

