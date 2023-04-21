News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
Less than a minute ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
1 hour ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
6 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium

Mark Jackson may have his hand forced on Saturday when MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town.

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

With Paris Maghoma’s fitness touch-and-go ahead of the game, it may mean a shake-up in Dons’ midfield. Conor Grant has been a key part of Dons’ attacking threat of late, but might be asked to drop into the hole left by Maghoma, allowing Nathan Holland and Jonathan Leko to play up alongside striker Mo Eisa.

The return of Warren O’Hora may also be on the cards for Dons on Saturday. The Irishman has been missing since mid-January with a broken foot and was thought to be out for the remainder of the campaign but has recovered in time for the run-in.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Dons could line-up at Highbury Stadium tomorrow.

Mark Jackson has a few options at his disposal for tomorrow's game with Fleetwood Town

1. MK Dons' potential line-up to face Fleetwood Town

Mark Jackson has a few options at his disposal for tomorrow's game with Fleetwood Town Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
One of the front runners for MK Dons' player of the season

2. GK - Jamie Cumming

One of the front runners for MK Dons' player of the season Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Beginning to look the sort of player Dons had intended when they signed him in the summer

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Beginning to look the sort of player Dons had intended when they signed him in the summer Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The skipper has been through this situation with Dons before

4. CB - Dean Lewington

The skipper has been through this situation with Dons before Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Fleetwood TownConor GrantMo EisaWarren O'Hora