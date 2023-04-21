Mark Jackson may have his hand forced on Saturday when MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town.

With Paris Maghoma’s fitness touch-and-go ahead of the game, it may mean a shake-up in Dons’ midfield. Conor Grant has been a key part of Dons’ attacking threat of late, but might be asked to drop into the hole left by Maghoma, allowing Nathan Holland and Jonathan Leko to play up alongside striker Mo Eisa.

The return of Warren O’Hora may also be on the cards for Dons on Saturday. The Irishman has been missing since mid-January with a broken foot and was thought to be out for the remainder of the campaign but has recovered in time for the run-in.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Dons could line-up at Highbury Stadium tomorrow.

