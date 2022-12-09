How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK
MK Dons will be looking to make a faster start to force home an early advantage against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
23 minutes ago
Updated
9th Dec 2022, 11:58am
Liam Manning called for his side to make their mark count earlier in games, after only clicking into gear when they fell behind against fellow strugglers Burton Albion last week.
Darragh Burns limped out of the game in the first-half last week with an ankle knock, while Dons can welcome back Matt Smith after he returned from the World Cup.
Here’s how we predict MK Dons could line-up tomorrow.
