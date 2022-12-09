News you can trust since 1981
Liam Manning dishes out late instructions to his side during the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion last week

How MK Dons could line-up to face Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK

MK Dons will be looking to make a faster start to force home an early advantage against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
23 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 11:58am

Liam Manning called for his side to make their mark count earlier in games, after only clicking into gear when they fell behind against fellow strugglers Burton Albion last week.

Darragh Burns limped out of the game in the first-half last week with an ankle knock, while Dons can welcome back Matt Smith after he returned from the World Cup.

Here’s how we predict MK Dons could line-up tomorrow.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Will be eager not to face a fourth penalty in three games on Saturday

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Has taken on the responsibility of the captain's armband in recent weeks with Dons' switch to a back four

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Much more at home in a back four alongside O'Hora than he looked in a three. Has looked pretty solid in the last few weeks

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. LB - Daniel Harvie

Shook off some early knocks against Burton to carry on. Looks just as comfortable at left-back as at wing-back

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Stadium MKFleetwood Town