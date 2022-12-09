MK Dons will be looking to make a faster start to force home an early advantage against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Liam Manning called for his side to make their mark count earlier in games, after only clicking into gear when they fell behind against fellow strugglers Burton Albion last week.

Darragh Burns limped out of the game in the first-half last week with an ankle knock, while Dons can welcome back Matt Smith after he returned from the World Cup.

Here’s how we predict MK Dons could line-up tomorrow.

GK - Jamie Cumming Will be eager not to face a fourth penalty in three games on Saturday

CB - Warren O'Hora Has taken on the responsibility of the captain's armband in recent weeks with Dons' switch to a back four

CB - Jack Tucker Much more at home in a back four alongside O'Hora than he looked in a three. Has looked pretty solid in the last few weeks

LB - Daniel Harvie Shook off some early knocks against Burton to carry on. Looks just as comfortable at left-back as at wing-back