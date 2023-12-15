News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
MK Dons will take a familiar shape when Rovers visit Stadium MK on SaturdayMK Dons will take a familiar shape when Rovers visit Stadium MK on Saturday
MK Dons will take a familiar shape when Rovers visit Stadium MK on Saturday

How MK Dons could line-up to face Forest Green Rovers

After nearly three weeks without a league game, MK Dons are set to return to their tried-and-tested system for the visit of Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT

MJ Williams’ suspension could be glossed over with the return to fitness of Ethan Robson, who has been back in training for the last couple of weeks, while the likes of Jack Tucker and Ash Hunter are still several weeks from a return.

Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up on Saturday.

#1 Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#3 Dean Lewington

2. Centre back

#3 Dean Lewington Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#5 Warren O'Hora

3. Centre back

#5 Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
#2 Cameron Norman

4. Centre back

#2 Cameron Norman Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Jack Tucker