How MK Dons could line-up to face Forest Green Rovers
After nearly three weeks without a league game, MK Dons are set to return to their tried-and-tested system for the visit of Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 15th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
MJ Williams’ suspension could be glossed over with the return to fitness of Ethan Robson, who has been back in training for the last couple of weeks, while the likes of Jack Tucker and Ash Hunter are still several weeks from a return.
Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up on Saturday.
