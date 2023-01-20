Injuries threaten to disrupt Mark Jackson’s side, with Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland all set to miss out after limping out last weekend against Lincoln City , with O’Hora leaving Stadium MK on crutches.

Leko has been in the building for a week now but signed too late to take on the Imps, and could come into the side to make his debut, while Thursday’s signing of Dean, from Leeds United, could also make an appearance which would be his EFL debut.