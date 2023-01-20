News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
MK Dons celebrate Daniel Harvie's goal in the 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day

How MK Dons could line-up to face Forest Green Rovers in the League One basement battle

Jonathan Leko and Max Dean could make their MK Dons debuts on Saturday in the battle at the bottom of League One when they play Forest Green Rovers.

By Toby Lock
2 minutes ago

Injuries threaten to disrupt Mark Jackson’s side, with Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland all set to miss out after limping out last weekend against Lincoln City, with O’Hora leaving Stadium MK on crutches.

Leko has been in the building for a week now but signed too late to take on the Imps, and could come into the side to make his debut, while Thursday’s signing of Dean, from Leeds United, could also make an appearance which would be his EFL debut.

Here’s how we predict Dons will take to the New Lawn on Saturday.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Fresh off his clean sheet against Lincoln last week, will keep his spot between the sticks

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. RB - Tennai Watson

Defended well in the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City and seems to suit Jackson's style

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Has locked down his side in the centre of the back four

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. CB - Zak Jules

With O'Hora out injured, Jules is the most likely replacement

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
League OneStadium MKWarren O'HoraLincoln City