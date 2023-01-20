How MK Dons could line-up to face Forest Green Rovers in the League One basement battle
Jonathan Leko and Max Dean could make their MK Dons debuts on Saturday in the battle at the bottom of League One when they play Forest Green Rovers.
Injuries threaten to disrupt Mark Jackson’s side, with Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland all set to miss out after limping out last weekend against Lincoln City, with O’Hora leaving Stadium MK on crutches.
Leko has been in the building for a week now but signed too late to take on the Imps, and could come into the side to make his debut, while Thursday’s signing of Dean, from Leeds United, could also make an appearance which would be his EFL debut.
Here’s how we predict Dons will take to the New Lawn on Saturday.