How MK Dons could line-up to face Gillingham at Priestfield

MK Dons will be looking to pick up their first win since August 26 on Saturday when they take on Gillingham on Saturday.

After looking on top against Walsall on Tuesday night, they drew a blank against the Sadlers at the Poundland Bescot Stadium despite great chances for Mo Eisa and Ellis Harrison to win it.

Dons’ control of the game, led by their stern defensive display, means Graham Alexander is unlikely to make changes to his side when they head to Kent to take on a Gillingham side who sacked boss Neil Harris just two days before kick-off.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field.