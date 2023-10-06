News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to face Gillingham at Priestfield

MK Dons will be looking to pick up their first win since August 26 on Saturday when they take on Gillingham on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

After looking on top against Walsall on Tuesday night, they drew a blank against the Sadlers at the Poundland Bescot Stadium despite great chances for Mo Eisa and Ellis Harrison to win it.

Dons’ control of the game, led by their stern defensive display, means Graham Alexander is unlikely to make changes to his side when they head to Kent to take on a Gillingham side who sacked boss Neil Harris just two days before kick-off.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field.

Graham Alexander could name an unchanged side to face the Gills

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Gillingham on Saturday

Graham Alexander could name an unchanged side to face the Gills Photo: Jane Russell

Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

Daniel Harvie

3. Centre back

Daniel Harvie Photo: Jane Russell

Warren O'Hora

4. Centre back

Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

