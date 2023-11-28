How MK Dons could line-up to face Grimsby Town

Mike Williamson said after an ‘emotional and physical’ battle against Salford City on Saturday, he may make changes to his side to face Grimsby Town tonight (Tuesday).

Dean Lewington came through 90 minutes at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday, but could be rested for the game, with his recovery from hamstring issues still being managed.

It may prompt a defensive reshuffle, with Jonathan Leko a possibility to slot in at right wing-back, while Tommy Smith returned from international duty last week and could replace Lewington like-for-like.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field.