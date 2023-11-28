News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to face Grimsby Town

Mike Williamson said after an ‘emotional and physical’ battle against Salford City on Saturday, he may make changes to his side to face Grimsby Town tonight (Tuesday).
By Toby Lock
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT

Dean Lewington came through 90 minutes at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday, but could be rested for the game, with his recovery from hamstring issues still being managed.

It may prompt a defensive reshuffle, with Jonathan Leko a possibility to slot in at right wing-back, while Tommy Smith returned from international duty last week and could replace Lewington like-for-like.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field.

With Mike Williamson finding consistency in his team-selections, he may only make one change from the weekend when MK Dons play Grimsby Town at Stadium MK tonight

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Grimsby Town

With Mike Williamson finding consistency in his team-selections, he may only make one change from the weekend when MK Dons play Grimsby Town at Stadium MK tonight

#1 Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

#1 Craig MacGillivray Photo: Pete Norton

#5 Warren O'Hora

3. Centre back

#5 Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

#2 Cameron Norman

4. Centre back

#2 Cameron Norman Photo: Jane Russell

