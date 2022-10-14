News you can trust since 1981
More changes are expected to take on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday at Stadium MK following the midweek loss to Bristol Rovers

How MK Dons could line-up to face league leaders Plymouth Argyle

After yet another pretty dismal showing on Tuesday against Bristol Rovers, MK Dons take on league pace-setters Plymouth Argyle on Saturday desperate for a result.

By Toby Lock
38 minutes ago

Having made four changes to the side on Tuesday night, Liam Manning is likely to make alterations again for the game at Stadium MK.

Dawson Devoy remains suspended after his red card against Shrewsbury Town last weekend, and has two games remaining before he can return to the field.

We predict there will be two changes to the side for the match against the Pilgrims, and a change in formation too.

Here’s how we think they could line-up.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Another stand-out performance on Tuesday kept Dons in it as he made some brilliant saves

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

With Manning unlikely to shake up his back five, O'Hora will keep his spot at the back though is likely to be on the right of the three centre-backs again

3. CB - Dean Lewington

Gave Dons a bit more assurance in the centre of the defence on Tuesday

4. CB - Zak Jules

Now an established member of the defence, has looked fairly solid recently and adds to their aerial threat

