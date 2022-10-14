How MK Dons could line-up to face league leaders Plymouth Argyle
After yet another pretty dismal showing on Tuesday against Bristol Rovers, MK Dons take on league pace-setters Plymouth Argyle on Saturday desperate for a result.
By Toby Lock
38 minutes ago
Having made four changes to the side on Tuesday night, Liam Manning is likely to make alterations again for the game at Stadium MK.
Dawson Devoy remains suspended after his red card against Shrewsbury Town last weekend, and has two games remaining before he can return to the field.
We predict there will be two changes to the side for the match against the Pilgrims, and a change in formation too.
Here’s how we think they could line-up.
