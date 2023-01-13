News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons return to action on Saturday for the first time since New Year's Day, and for the first time at Stadium MK this year

How MK Dons could line-up to face Lincoln City at Stadium MK

After two weeks without a game, MK Dons are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Lincoln City to Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Mark Jackson has had a fortnight on the training ground with his side now, after their New Year’s Day defeat to league leaders Plymouth Argyle, instilling his philosophy on his side. Dons were winners on their last outing at Stadium MK, beating Forest Green Rovers, knowing a win on Saturday could get them out of the bottom four.

With Jackson looking to switch to a 4-3-3, here’s how we predict Dons could line-up against the Imps tomorrow.

1. Goalkeeper - Jamie Cumming

The on-loan Chelsea keeper has been a mainstay in the side

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Likely to keep the armband in Jackson's new setup

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Tucker should remain in the side alongside O'Hora as part of the back four

4. LB - Daniel Harvie

Has precious little competition for his spot at the moment, and will continue in the side

