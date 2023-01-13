How MK Dons could line-up to face Lincoln City at Stadium MK
After two weeks without a game, MK Dons are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Lincoln City to Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Mark Jackson has had a fortnight on the training ground with his side now, after their New Year’s Day defeat to league leaders Plymouth Argyle, instilling his philosophy on his side. Dons were winners on their last outing at Stadium MK, beating Forest Green Rovers, knowing a win on Saturday could get them out of the bottom four.
With Jackson looking to switch to a 4-3-3, here’s how we predict Dons could line-up against the Imps tomorrow.
