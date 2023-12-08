How MK Dons could line-up to face Mansfield Town
After the disappointment of Tuesday night’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy exit, Mike Williamson is set to recall his recognised first-team regulars for the trip to take on Mansfield Town.
By Toby Lock
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
The head coach rested all of those who are likely to take to the field at Field Mill tomorrow in Tuesday’s game, keeping them wrapped up, meaning they will go into the match having not played for nearly two weeks.
Following his red card in the 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion U21s, Dawson Devoy will not be suspended for the game, with his suspension only counting in next season’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy competition.
Here’s how we think Dons will line-up.
