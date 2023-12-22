How MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe
The start of the busy Christmas period kicks off on Saturday when MK Dons take on Morecambe.
By Toby Lock
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Able to welcome back MJ Williams from suspension, but without Matt Dennis who suffered an ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers last week, Mike Williamson could keep his starting line-up the same for the trip to the Mazuma Stadium as they look to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in League Two.
An appearance for Dean Lewington would see him draw level with John Trollope of Swindon Town for the most EFL appearances for a single club, putting him on 770 for MK Dons.
Here’s how we think Dons will line-up.
