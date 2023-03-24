How MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe at Stadium MK

As MK Dons look to make it three wins in a row for the first time in a year, Mark Jackson will be forced into changes to his side to face Morecambe.

Sullay Kaikai, who netted the winner against Accrington Stanley last Saturday, has joined up with the Sierra Leone national side in Morocco for their AFCON qualifiers and will miss out on the game.

Jonathan Leko though could return to the fold after serving his three-match ban for violent conduct. He has been missing since the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City. Zak Jules has one more game to serve on his suspension, picked up against Port Vale, while Warren O’Hora and Anthony Stewart remain sidelined through injury.

Unlikely to want to make fundamental changes though, here’s how we think Dons will line-up on Saturday.

