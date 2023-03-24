News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons will be out to make it three wins in a row on Saturday when they host Morecambe at Stadium MK

How MK Dons could line-up to face Morecambe at Stadium MK

As MK Dons look to make it three wins in a row for the first time in a year, Mark Jackson will be forced into changes to his side to face Morecambe.

By Toby Lock
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

Sullay Kaikai, who netted the winner against Accrington Stanley last Saturday, has joined up with the Sierra Leone national side in Morocco for their AFCON qualifiers and will miss out on the game.

Jonathan Leko though could return to the fold after serving his three-match ban for violent conduct. He has been missing since the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City. Zak Jules has one more game to serve on his suspension, picked up against Port Vale, while Warren O’Hora and Anthony Stewart remain sidelined through injury.

Unlikely to want to make fundamental changes though, here’s how we think Dons will line-up on Saturday.

Back-to-back clean sheets for the keeper

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Back-to-back clean sheets for the keeper Photo: Jane Russell

Had added a calming influence on the defence since his return

2. CB - Dean Lewington

Had added a calming influence on the defence since his return Photo: Jane Russell

Looks more assured at centre back with more games there

3. CB - Tennai Watson

Looks more assured at centre back with more games there Photo: Jane Russell

Included in the League One Team of the Week for his performance against Accrington

4. CB - Jack Tucker

Included in the League One Team of the Week for his performance against Accrington Photo: Jane Russell

