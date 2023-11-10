How MK Dons could line-up to face Newport County
Mike Williamson will be forced into making changes to his side for this Saturday’s trip to Newport County.
By Toby Lock
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
MK Dons defender Jack Tucker looks set for a spell on the side-lines after suffering an ankle injury in last weekend’s FA Cup first round defeat to Reading and will miss the trip to Wales, with the head coach likely to revert to his tried and tested team for the most part.
It may be too early for Dean Lewington to make a starting return to the side, so MJ Williams could be deployed in the centre of the defence again as cover.
Here’s how we think MK Dons will line-up at Rodney Parade.
1 / 4