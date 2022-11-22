How MK Dons could line-up to face Newport County in the Papa John's Trophy
After back-to-back 3-1 defeats in League One, Liam Manning may make wholesale changes to his side for the Papa John’s Trophy this evening to face Newport County.
By Toby Lock
38 minutes ago
The Dons boss has used the Papa John’s Trophy, for the most part, to rotate his side and give minutes to some of the second string, and in taking on the League Two side, tonight is expected to be no different ahead of this Saturday’s FA Cup second round match against Portsmouth.
Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up tonight at Stadium MK (kick-off 7pm).
Page 1 of 4