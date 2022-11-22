News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons will be looking to progress in the Papa John's Trophy tonight against Newport County

How MK Dons could line-up to face Newport County in the Papa John's Trophy

After back-to-back 3-1 defeats in League One, Liam Manning may make wholesale changes to his side for the Papa John’s Trophy this evening to face Newport County.

By Toby Lock
38 minutes ago

The Dons boss has used the Papa John’s Trophy, for the most part, to rotate his side and give minutes to some of the second string, and in taking on the League Two side, tonight is expected to be no different ahead of this Saturday’s FA Cup second round match against Portsmouth.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up tonight at Stadium MK (kick-off 7pm).

1. GK - Franco Ravizzoli

Has been in decent nick in the cup competitions this season, should get the nod ahead of Jamie Cumming

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Unlikely to get a night off, a mainstay in the backline

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Getting most of his minutes in the cups now, should return to the back line tonight

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. CB - Zak Jules

Very much a firm part of the defence this season now

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
League OnePortsmouthStadium MKLeague Two