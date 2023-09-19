News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to face Oxford United in the EFL Trophy

Expect plenty of changes this evening when MK Dons take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this evening.
By Toby Lock
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Assistant head coach Chris Lucketti said some of Dons’ deadline day signings could be given game time to get them up to speed for League Two action, while several youngsters impressed during the last outing in this competition against Chelsea U21s.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up against Oxford.

Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

Jack Tucker

2. Central defence

Jack Tucker Photo: Jane Russell

Dean Lewington (c)

3. Central defence

Dean Lewington (c) Photo: Jane Russell

Callum Tripp

4. Central defence

Callum Tripp Photo: Jane Russell

