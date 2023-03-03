News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons head to Vale Park on Saturday to take on Port Vale

How MK Dons could line-up to face Port Vale on Saturday

MK Dons head to Port Vale on Saturday knowing they cannot afford to repeat their first-half performance from Lincoln City in midweek.

By Toby Lock
2 hours ago

Head coach Mark Jackson did not mince his words to his side at half-time at Sincil Bank as they failed to register a single effort on goal in as poor a showing as his side had put in since taking over in December.

Taking on Port Vale tomorrow, Jackson said a repeat performance would not be acceptable, saying: "We need to keep reinforcing to the players that we need to be calm and relaxed when we’re playing our game but have the ability to also mix it up when we need to. We’ve been more of an attacking threat and we certainly weren’t that in the first half against Lincoln.

"We need to start that from minute one and take the anxiety away from the players as much as we can.”

With no fresh injury concerns, here’s how MK Dons could line-up to face Port Vale.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Didn't have much to do on Tuesday, but made a vital save to tip a strike onto his post

2. CB - Zak Jules and Jack Tucker

Still the only fit options available to Mark Jackson

3. LB - Daniel Harvie

Returned on Tuesday night showing little effect of his knee injury which ruled him out a week ago

4. RB - Tennai Watson

Set to retain his spot in the side ahead of Henry Lawrence

