How MK Dons could line-up to face Port Vale on Saturday

Head coach Mark Jackson did not mince his words to his side at half-time at Sincil Bank as they failed to register a single effort on goal in as poor a showing as his side had put in since taking over in December.

Taking on Port Vale tomorrow, Jackson said a repeat performance would not be acceptable, saying: "We need to keep reinforcing to the players that we need to be calm and relaxed when we’re playing our game but have the ability to also mix it up when we need to. We’ve been more of an attacking threat and we certainly weren’t that in the first half against Lincoln.