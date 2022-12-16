News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons are likely to resemble the side which faced Fleetwood Town last Saturday after making a host of chances for the Papa John's Trophy

How MK Dons could line-up to face Portsmouth at Fratton Park

Dean Lewington is set to welcome back a host of first-teamers for Dons’ trip to Portsmouth on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
6 minutes ago

After resting several and making seven changes on Tuesday night for the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Bristol Rovers, the caretaker boss said he would be making changes again for the trip to Fratton Park as Dons look to pick up their first win in League One in nearly two months.

“It will be a similar look to the Fleetwood game, we'll have players coming back in,” he said. “A few had a rest, and a few had knocks. We'll assess those knocks, and those who didn't play will be a bit fresher so there will be a few changes.”

Here’s how MK Dons could line-up to face Portsmouth.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

On the end of some poor goals to concede on Tuesday night but is set to keep his place between the sticks

Photo: Pete Norton

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Given the night off on Tuesday, but will return to the heart of the defence

Photo: Pete Norton

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Struggled against Bristol Rovers' lively attack on Tuesday night but likely to keep his spot alongside O'Hora

Photo: Pete Norton

4. LB - Daniel Harvie

Another player given a rest on Tuesday, should return to left-back

Photo: Pete Norton

