How MK Dons could line-up to face Portsmouth at Fratton Park
Dean Lewington is set to welcome back a host of first-teamers for Dons’ trip to Portsmouth on Saturday.
After resting several and making seven changes on Tuesday night for the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Bristol Rovers, the caretaker boss said he would be making changes again for the trip to Fratton Park as Dons look to pick up their first win in League One in nearly two months.
“It will be a similar look to the Fleetwood game, we'll have players coming back in,” he said. “A few had a rest, and a few had knocks. We'll assess those knocks, and those who didn't play will be a bit fresher so there will be a few changes.”
Here’s how MK Dons could line-up to face Portsmouth.