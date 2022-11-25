How MK Dons could line-up to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup
MK Dons are likely to look significantly different to the way they lined-up on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy when they play Portsmouth on Saturday.
Having made eight changes to the side to beat Newport County 3-1 at Stadium MK, setting up a last 16 encounter with Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium, Liam Manning is likely to revert back to type when taking on League One rivals Portsmouth for a spot in the FA Cup third round.
Having rested several of his regular first-teamers on Tuesday, we predict they will return to make Dons look more familiar and akin to the way they have lined-up in League One for the game at Fratton Park.
Here’s our predicted line-up.