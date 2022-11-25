News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday in the FA Cup second round. We predict MK Dons will make huge changes to the side which played on Tuesday night

How MK Dons could line-up to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup

MK Dons are likely to look significantly different to the way they lined-up on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy when they play Portsmouth on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
9 minutes ago

Having made eight changes to the side to beat Newport County 3-1 at Stadium MK, setting up a last 16 encounter with Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium, Liam Manning is likely to revert back to type when taking on League One rivals Portsmouth for a spot in the FA Cup third round.

Having rested several of his regular first-teamers on Tuesday, we predict they will return to make Dons look more familiar and akin to the way they have lined-up in League One for the game at Fratton Park.

Here’s our predicted line-up.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Unlucky not to keep a clean sheet on Tuesday night, beaten by an unfortunate own goal

Photo: Jane Russell

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Was given nine rare minutes off on Tuesday night, when the own goal was scored.

Photo: Jane Russell

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Had a decent game against Newport County, and may be looked upon fondly for another cup outing

Photo: Pete Norton

4. CB - Dean Lewington

Would only be right for him to line-up in MK Dons' 1000th game

Photo: Jane Russell

