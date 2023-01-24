News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons take on Shrewsbury Town at Stadium MK this evening

How MK Dons could line-up to face Shrewsbury Town at Stadium MK tonight

After a wearing encounter against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, Mark Jackson could make changes to his MK Dons side to face Shrewsbury Town tonight.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

While the clash on a hard, bobbly and heavy pitch will have put Dons through their paces at The New Lawn, but the surface at Stadium MK could help them in the final third, and it may prompt Jackson to make a switch up top.

The signing of Paris Maghoma too could alter things, but the Brentford midfielder is coming back from an ankle injury and may be used off the bench initially.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up to face Shrewsbury.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Kept clean sheets in his last two appearances at Stadium MK

Photo: Jane Russell

2. CB - Jack Tucker

Another excellent showing on Saturday

Photo: Jane Russell

3. CB - Zak Jules

In the absence of O'Hora and Lewington, Jules is the natural centre-back to keep his place

Photo: Jane Russell

4. RB - Tennai Watson

Capable of playing at right back and centre back, but should keep his spot

Photo: Jane Russell

