How MK Dons could line-up to face Shrewsbury Town at Stadium MK tonight
After a wearing encounter against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, Mark Jackson could make changes to his MK Dons side to face Shrewsbury Town tonight.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
While the clash on a hard, bobbly and heavy pitch will have put Dons through their paces at The New Lawn, but the surface at Stadium MK could help them in the final third, and it may prompt Jackson to make a switch up top.
The signing of Paris Maghoma too could alter things, but the Brentford midfielder is coming back from an ankle injury and may be used off the bench initially.
Here’s how we think Dons could line-up to face Shrewsbury.
Page 1 of 4