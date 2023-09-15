News you can trust since 1981
Graham Alexander now has plenty of options available to him for this Saturday's game with last season's promotion contenders
How MK Dons could line-up to face Stockport County on Saturday

A shining performance from Max Dean last week against Notts County should see him retain his spot in the MK Dons starting line-up this Saturday to face Stockport County, but he has competition for that spot.
By Toby Lock
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

Joint top-scorer Mo Eisa returned to action when he replaced Dean in the latter stages of the game at Stadium MK last week following a foot injury, which kept him out of the previous two games, while Ellis Harrison – the deadline day signing from Port Vale – also came on to make his debut in the 1-1 draw last week.

Ash Hunter and Nathan Harness are longer-term injury absentees, while MJ Williams has been missing for several weeks and went to see specialists this week with regards to a comeback.

Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up.

Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray

Tommy Smith

2. Centre back

Tommy Smith

Jack Tucker

3. Centre back

Jack Tucker

Warren O'Hora

4. Centre back

Warren O'Hora

Related topics:Mo EisaNotts CountyStadium MKPort Vale