How MK Dons could line-up to face Stockport County on Saturday
A shining performance from Max Dean last week against Notts County should see him retain his spot in the MK Dons starting line-up this Saturday to face Stockport County, but he has competition for that spot.
By Toby Lock
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Joint top-scorer Mo Eisa returned to action when he replaced Dean in the latter stages of the game at Stadium MK last week following a foot injury, which kept him out of the previous two games, while Ellis Harrison – the deadline day signing from Port Vale – also came on to make his debut in the 1-1 draw last week.
Ash Hunter and Nathan Harness are longer-term injury absentees, while MJ Williams has been missing for several weeks and went to see specialists this week with regards to a comeback.
Here’s how we think MK Dons could line-up.
