How MK Dons could line-up to face Sutton United on Saturday

Expect MK Dons to revert back to a more familiar look tomorrow when they take on Sutton United at the VBS Community Stadium.
By Toby Lock
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

After making ten changes to the side for the EFL Trophy victory over Oxford United, Graham Alexander is likely to recall several of the players who did not feature at the Kassam Stadium, while some performances gave the head coach foot for thought on Tuesday night.

Here’s how we think Dons may take to the field.

Many of the regular squad who did not feature against Oxford should return to the side on Saturday afternoon

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Sutton United

Many of the regular squad who did not feature against Oxford should return to the side on Saturday afternoon Photo: Jane Russell

Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

Warren O'Hora

3. Centre back

Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

Tommy Smith

4. Centre back

Tommy Smith Photo: Jane Russell

