How MK Dons could line-up to face Swindon Town

Mike Williamson might not want to chop and change an awful lot – if at all – when MK Dons play host to Swindon Town on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST

Following Tuesday night’s emphatic 4-1 win over Bradford City, the new head coach would be hard pressed to make any changes to his side, with goals coming from all over the park as Dons finally ended their nine match win-less run.

Conor Grant and Ethan Robson returned to the midfield in midweek as Williamson opted to play with one striker in the form of Max Dean, while Jack Tucker overcame illness to replace Tommy Smith at the heart of the defence.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up to face Swindon Town.

MK Dons could go unchanged tomorrow for the visit of the Robins to Stadium MK

1. How MK Dons could line-up on Saturday to face Swindon Town

MK Dons could go unchanged tomorrow for the visit of the Robins to Stadium MK Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Craig MacGillivray #1

2. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray #1 Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Jack Tucker #4

3. Centre back

Jack Tucker #4 Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Warren O'Hora #5

4. Centre back

Warren O'Hora #5 Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
