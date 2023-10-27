How MK Dons could line-up to face Swindon Town

Mike Williamson might not want to chop and change an awful lot – if at all – when MK Dons play host to Swindon Town on Saturday.

Following Tuesday night’s emphatic 4-1 win over Bradford City, the new head coach would be hard pressed to make any changes to his side, with goals coming from all over the park as Dons finally ended their nine match win-less run.

Conor Grant and Ethan Robson returned to the midfield in midweek as Williamson opted to play with one striker in the form of Max Dean, while Jack Tucker overcame illness to replace Tommy Smith at the heart of the defence.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up to face Swindon Town.