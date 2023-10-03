News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to face Walsall

Seeking their first League Two win in over a month, Graham Alexander could make changes to his side tonight to take on Walsall
By Toby Lock
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:30 BST

Making two changes to his side on Saturday to face Harrogate Town, bringing in Daniel Harvie and Brooklyn Ilunga, both are likely to keep their spots in the side at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, but there could be another couple of changes on the cards as well to take on Mat Sadler’s men.

Here’s how we think Dons could take to the field.

We think there could be two changes to the side this evening to take on Walsall

How MK Dons could line-up to face Walsall

We think there could be two changes to the side this evening to take on Walsall

Craig MacGillivray

Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray

Jack Tucker

Centre back

Jack Tucker

Warren O'Hora

Centre back

Warren O'Hora

