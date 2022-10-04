News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons are likely to make a lot of changes for the game against West Ham U21s tonight

How MK Dons could line-up to face West Ham U21s in the Papa John's Trophy

After the disappointing performance turned in against Peterborough United on Saturday, Liam Manning is set to look to his second-string to face West Ham United’s U21s tonight.

By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:19 pm

The Papa John’s Trophy has usually been a competition Dons have fielded some of their lesser-used players and the game at Stadium MK (kicking off at 7pm) is unlikely to stray from that path. Some players are likely to keep their place in the side though

Here is how we predict MK Dons could line-up to take on the Hammers.

1. GK - Franco Ravizzoli

The Argentinian keeper is usually deployed for Papa John's Trophy games, and tonight should be no different.

2. CB - Jack Tucker

Without a huge amount of options in defence, Tucker is likely to keep his spot for the game

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

The first choice defender this season and likely to keep his spot

4. CB - Zak Jules

Scored in the previous round in his competition, and has been growing in stature in the side recently

