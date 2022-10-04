How MK Dons could line-up to face West Ham U21s in the Papa John's Trophy
After the disappointing performance turned in against Peterborough United on Saturday, Liam Manning is set to look to his second-string to face West Ham United’s U21s tonight.
By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:19 pm
The Papa John’s Trophy has usually been a competition Dons have fielded some of their lesser-used players and the game at Stadium MK (kicking off at 7pm) is unlikely to stray from that path. Some players are likely to keep their place in the side though
Here is how we predict MK Dons could line-up to take on the Hammers.
