How MK Dons could line-up to face Wrexham in the League Two opener
MK Dons get their season and the Graham Alexander era underway on Saturday when they take on Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.
By Toby Lock
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST
With six new signings in this summer, it is set to be a new-look Dons taking to the field compared to their last competitive outing against Burton Albion in May.
Alexander has shown a preference to play 4-3-3, but with precious few attacking options available to him, it may be a make-shift front line to face the Red Dragons.
Here’s how we think MK Dons will line-up tomorrow.
