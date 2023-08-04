News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

How MK Dons could line-up to face Wrexham in the League Two opener

MK Dons get their season and the Graham Alexander era underway on Saturday when they take on Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.
By Toby Lock
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST

With six new signings in this summer, it is set to be a new-look Dons taking to the field compared to their last competitive outing against Burton Albion in May.

Alexander has shown a preference to play 4-3-3, but with precious few attacking options available to him, it may be a make-shift front line to face the Red Dragons.

Here’s how we think MK Dons will line-up tomorrow.

It will be a the start of a new era for MK Dons at Wrexham on Saturday

1. MK Dons' potential line-up to face Wrexham

It will be a the start of a new era for MK Dons at Wrexham on Saturday Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Warren O'Hora (c)

3. Centre back

Warren O'Hora (c) Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Jack Tucker

4. Centre back

Jack Tucker Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Graham AlexanderLeague TwoWrexham