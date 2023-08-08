News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to face Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup

After a gruelling opening day clash against Wrexham on Saturday, Graham Alexander may look to make changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash with Wycombe Wanderers.
By Toby Lock
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

Midfielders MJ Williams, Alex Gilbey and Ethan Robson covered more than 13km each during the game at the Racecourse Ground, highlighting the hugely physical approach the Dons boss demands from his side.

With that in mind, Alexander may make several changes to his side in order to keep his starting preferred XI fresh and ready for Saturday’s League Two game with Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK.

Should the boss roll the dice and make changes, offering up some of his fringe players game time, here’s how Dons could line-up to face their League One opponents Wycombe tonight.

We've gone for a different team to face Wycombe at Stadium MK this evening after a tough season opener against Wrexham

How could MK Dons line-up to face Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup?

We've gone for a different team to face Wycombe at Stadium MK this evening after a tough season opener against Wrexham

Nathan Harness

Goalkeeper

Nathan Harness

Warren O'Hora

Centre back

Warren O'Hora

Jack Tucker

Centre back

Jack Tucker

