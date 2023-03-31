How MK Dons could line-up to face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday

Mark Jackson has options at his disposal once again when MK Dons head to Adams Park.

Zak Jules has served his suspension and is available after missing the last three games, while Sullay Kaikai is back from international duty, where he played 68 minutes for Sierra Leone on Sunday and could line-up against his former club.

Anthony Stewart too could feature against the Chairboys, who he captained during his six-year-spell at Adams Park, which would be his debut for Dons after making the move on loan from Aberdeen in January.

After three wins on the spin though, Jackson may opt to keep the same side which beat Morecambe last time out.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up.

GK - Jamie Cumming Will be eager to make it four clean sheets in a row

CB - Dean Lewington Has been solid as a rock since his return

CB - Jack Tucker Has looked a new man in recent weeks, but will face a tougher test against Wycombe

CB - Tennai Watson Has looked really solid playing somewhat out of position at centre back recently. Likely to keep his spot after three lockouts in a row