MK Dons will be looking to make it four wins in a row on Saturday when they take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park
How MK Dons could line-up to face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday

Mark Jackson has options at his disposal once again when MK Dons head to Adams Park.

By Toby Lock
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:00 BST

Zak Jules has served his suspension and is available after missing the last three games, while Sullay Kaikai is back from international duty, where he played 68 minutes for Sierra Leone on Sunday and could line-up against his former club.

Anthony Stewart too could feature against the Chairboys, who he captained during his six-year-spell at Adams Park, which would be his debut for Dons after making the move on loan from Aberdeen in January.

After three wins on the spin though, Jackson may opt to keep the same side which beat Morecambe last time out.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up.

Will be eager to make it four clean sheets in a row

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Will be eager to make it four clean sheets in a row Photo: Jane Russell

Has been solid as a rock since his return

2. CB - Dean Lewington

Has been solid as a rock since his return Photo: Jane Russell

Has looked a new man in recent weeks, but will face a tougher test against Wycombe

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Has looked a new man in recent weeks, but will face a tougher test against Wycombe Photo: Jane Russell

Has looked really solid playing somewhat out of position at centre back recently. Likely to keep his spot after three lockouts in a row

4. CB - Tennai Watson

Has looked really solid playing somewhat out of position at centre back recently. Likely to keep his spot after three lockouts in a row Photo: Jane Russell

Wycombe WanderersSullay KaikaiMorecambeAberdeen