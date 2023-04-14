News you can trust since 1981
How MK Dons could line-up to take on Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK

Mark Jackson is set to make changes at the back again for Saturday’s visit of Cheltenham Town.

By Toby Lock
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Daniel Harvie is likely to miss the remainder of the season after limping out against Portsmouth on Good Friday, and missed Easter Monday’s game against Derby County. Jack Tucker also missed the game at Pride Park, but his back injury is not thought to be a long-term one and he looks set to return to the side.

Zak Jules needed treatment three times on an ankle knock he suffered during the 1-1 draw at Pride Park before limping out, though his injury is understood not to be too serious, while Sullay Kaikai could also be in line for a return after missing the last four games with a mixture of injury and international duty.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up to face Cheltenham.

MK Dons celebrate Mo Eisa's goal in the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on Good Friday at Stadium MK

1. MK Dons' potential line-up to face Cheltenham Town

MK Dons celebrate Mo Eisa's goal in the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on Good Friday at Stadium MK

Photo Sales
His first-half performance at Pride Park played a huge part in earning Dons another point on the road

2. GK - Jamie Cumming

His first-half performance at Pride Park played a huge part in earning Dons another point on the road

Photo Sales
After missing the game at Derby, should return after seeing off his back injury

3. CB - Jack Tucker

After missing the game at Derby, should return after seeing off his back injury

Photo Sales
Has been influential since his return from injury

4. CB - Dean Lewington

Has been influential since his return from injury

Photo Sales
